Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,513 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Evolv Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 132.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 54,873 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $276,559.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,975,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,540 shares of company stock valued at $702,395 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,033,000 after buying an additional 256,139 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

