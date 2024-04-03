Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for April 3rd (AKBA, ALDX, AWH, BPOP, CNHI, DXCM, FLNC, FSBW, GGAL, HOLX)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, April 3rd:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Akebia Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $246.00 price target on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $180.00 target price on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Northland Securities currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.