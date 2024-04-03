Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 373,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 657,037 shares.The stock last traded at $87.88 and had previously closed at $87.74.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $743.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.