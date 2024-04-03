Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.6% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $443.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,385,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,558,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $435.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

