Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

QQQ opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.73 and its 200-day moving average is $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $309.89 and a twelve month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.