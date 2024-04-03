Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.