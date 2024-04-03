Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7,246.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 83.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $441.11. 44,054,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,876,992. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.29.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.