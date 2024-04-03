Invesco Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Invesco Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VBF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,311. Invesco Bond Fund has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

