Invesco Asia (LON:IAT) Declares GBX 6.90 Dividend

Invesco Asia (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Asia stock opened at GBX 313.95 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 302.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 303.38. Invesco Asia has a 12 month low of GBX 283 ($3.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 349 ($4.38). The company has a market capitalization of £209.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.25 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson bought 2,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £5,962.64 ($7,485.11). In other Invesco Asia news, insider Sonya Huen Rogerson purchased 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.67) per share, for a total transaction of £5,962.64 ($7,485.11). Also, insider Neil Rogan purchased 11,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £34,196.63 ($42,928.23). Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

