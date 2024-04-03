Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,730,184,000 after purchasing an additional 196,316 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after acquiring an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $9,147,659.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, hitting $384.34. The stock had a trading volume of 837,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.04 and a 1 year high of $403.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $386.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.