Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded up $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $630.55. The stock had a trading volume of 400,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,098. The firm has a market cap of $176.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $400.22 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.35.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

