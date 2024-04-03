Internet Computer Price Tops $18.40 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion and approximately $320.94 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.40 or 0.00027680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.12 or 0.00070891 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016663 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,631,669 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,609,737 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

