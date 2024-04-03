Internet Computer One Day Volume Tops $333.31 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $18.58 or 0.00028245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $8.58 billion and approximately $333.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00071776 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00016880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,630,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,608,225 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

