Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 on April 29th

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Intercorp Financial Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years. Intercorp Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Intercorp Financial Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,829. Intercorp Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.40. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $426.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 437,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $8,572,432.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,569,286. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

