Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $1.00 (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

Intercorp Financial Services has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years. Intercorp Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to earn $4.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Intercorp Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFS opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56. Intercorp Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $30.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercorp Financial Services ( NYSE:IFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.96 million. Research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercorp Financial Services from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Intercorp Financial Services

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp bought 437,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $8,572,432.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,253,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercorp Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $307,000.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

Featured Articles

