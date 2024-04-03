Intel’s (INTC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. Intel has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.17.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

