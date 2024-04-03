Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a PE ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. Intel has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

