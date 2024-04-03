Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $252,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIL. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $91.45. 678,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,417. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

