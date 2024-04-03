Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes $233,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT traded up $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $300.98. The company had a trading volume of 63,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,912. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $305.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.82.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.92.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

