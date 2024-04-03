Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,354 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,140,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,509. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. The company has a market cap of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

