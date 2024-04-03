Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 70,059 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 19,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $2.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,294,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,469,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 105.46, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

