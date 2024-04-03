Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Makes New Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.01. 257,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,426. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. The company has a market cap of $90.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.