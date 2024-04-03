Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Invests $275,000 in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ituran Location and Control at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 12.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRN traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 2,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $553.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

