Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.46. 124,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

