Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Acquires 568 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $69.66. 1,221,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.93. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

