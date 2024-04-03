Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Gap Up to $33.52

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.52, but opened at $34.80. Integra LifeSciences shares last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 16,652 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IART. Citigroup upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

