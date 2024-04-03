Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. Integer has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Integer will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

