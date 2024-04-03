Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the February 29th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In other news, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $556,950.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,308.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock worth $4,003,381. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on INSP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock opened at $205.06 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.75.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

