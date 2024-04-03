Insider Selling: Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CMO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total transaction of $760,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LH opened at $211.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.57 and its 200-day moving average is $214.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $4,238,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

