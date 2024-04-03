Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells 15,400 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 242.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after buying an additional 1,521,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,900,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 1,434,437 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

