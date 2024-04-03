Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells 620 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $52,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Altair Engineering Price Performance
NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.42. 58,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,068. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $92.92.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,051,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 168,148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,427 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,538 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 951,698 shares of the software’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 176,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
