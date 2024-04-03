Insider Buying: Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) insider Carol Hagh acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,800 ($33,642.98).

Chesnara Stock Performance

Shares of CSN stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 271.50 ($3.41). The stock had a trading volume of 161,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 38.06. Chesnara plc has a twelve month low of GBX 242.70 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 307 ($3.85). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 261.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.56 million, a PE ratio of -792.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesnara Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 15.61 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $8.36. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,058.82%.

About Chesnara

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Further Reading

