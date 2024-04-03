InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,090,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

InMode stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.16. InMode has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after buying an additional 1,632,919 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in InMode during the 4th quarter worth about $32,366,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in InMode by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

