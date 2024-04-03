Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Up to $20.84

Shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.84, but opened at $21.40. Indivior shares last traded at $21.66, with a volume of 111,681 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get Indivior alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDV

Indivior Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,041.48 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Indivior had a return on equity of 538.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indivior

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 562,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Indivior by 2.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Indivior

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.