Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 3,815 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in GSK were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,099,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in GSK by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,292,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 673,419 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in GSK by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,058,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,079,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,896,000 after acquiring an additional 389,871 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

