Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 175,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $70.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $77.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2812 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

