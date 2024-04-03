Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 15,067 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,067 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 813.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $51.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.57 and a 1 year high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.