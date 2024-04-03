Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

TLT opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.