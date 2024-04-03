Independence Bank of Kentucky Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $82.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

