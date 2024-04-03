Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $688,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 3.1% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Snowflake by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.19 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average is $179.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $1,330,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

