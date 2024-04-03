Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $359,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,060,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 100,201 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,612,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,611 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after acquiring an additional 469,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 143,477 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 104,769 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BSCV stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
