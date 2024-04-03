Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $298,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Humana were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Humana by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $472.16.

Humana Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $304.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.88. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

