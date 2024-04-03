Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $248,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $78,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

