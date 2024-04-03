Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 710 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 202.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Netflix were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $3,345,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $614.21 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.39. The stock has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

