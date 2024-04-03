Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires Shares of 3,546 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,546 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $12,058,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $118,582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after acquiring an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth about $57,322,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.38. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.94 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.