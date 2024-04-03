Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 835 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,778,000. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $166.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80. The company has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.19 and a 200-day moving average of $152.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

