Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.16 and last traded at $44.21. Approximately 91,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,140,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NARI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1,441.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

