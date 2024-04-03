IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Down 3.2%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 3,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 11,568.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 4,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $47,078.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,830.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 270,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,638,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,054,282.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,191 shares of company stock worth $80,927. 56.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.