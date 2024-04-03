IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Short Interest Update

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the February 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDWM opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.49. IDW Media has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter. IDW Media had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

