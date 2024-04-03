IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.70

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 2993706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. CIBC upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,722,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 492.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,284,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,972,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

